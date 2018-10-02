Linden businessman to face charges over pistol, ganja

A Linden businessman was taken into custody yesterday after the police allegedly found him with an unlicensed pistol and a quantity of cannabis at Aranka Trail, Cuyuni River.

The Guyana Police Force, in a press release, said the discovery was made around 12.30 pm by ranks on patrol duty, who conducted a search of the 31-year-old businessman.

The man, a resident of Silver City, Wismar, Linden, was allegedly found with an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 10 live matching rounds and over 16 grammes of cannabis. He is scheduled to appear in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to answer related charges.