GRA customhouse broker training for 139

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday began a six-week training programme for approximately 139 potential customhouse brokers.
According to a GRA press release, the programme will encompass doctrines on various aspects of customs and trade, including classification, rules of origin, warehousing, Excise Tax, prohibition and restriction, importation and exportation of toxic chemicals, labelling and standards.
It further noted that regulations and policies of the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department, CARICOM and international trade agreements are the other integral aspects of the programme…..
