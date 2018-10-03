Guyana News

GRA customhouse broker training for 139

-oil and gas component added

By Staff Writer
Deputy Commissioner of Customs Excise and Trade Operations Patrick Hyman speaking at the opening of the customhouse broker training programme

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday began a six-week training programme for approximately 139 potential customhouse brokers.

According to a GRA press release, the programme will encompass doctrines on various aspects of customs and trade, including classification, rules of origin, warehousing, Excise Tax, prohibition and restriction, importation and exportation of toxic chemicals, labelling and standards.

It further noted that regulations and policies of the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department, CARICOM and international trade agreements are the other integral aspects of the programme…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Too much time being wasted on prepping criminal case files

By

Granger wants better relationship with Jagdeo

Man gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8

By

Comments

Trending