Linden woman remanded after Bartica ganja find

A Linden woman is now a remanded prisoner after police say she was found with just over a pound of cannabis at Bartica.

Elsie Vigilance, 25, yesterday pleaded not guilty after she faced the charge of having in her possession 489.9 grammes (equivalent to 1.08 pound) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown yesterday that at about 4.40 pm last Saturday, two police constables were at the Bartica stelling when they saw Vigilance acting in a suspicious manner…..