Mercury vapour levels around Gold Board, GGMC ‘safe, acceptable’

Nearly all of the recent tests conducted at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) have found the mercury vapour concentration to be below the analytical limit of detection, according to preliminary results from a visiting inspection team.

A team from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) of the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited and conducted the assessments from September 11th to September 14th.

It was the second visit by an NIOSH team…..