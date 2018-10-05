Guyana News

Mercury vapour levels around Gold Board, GGMC ‘safe, acceptable’

-inspection team finds

By Staff Writer

Nearly all of the recent tests conducted at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) have found the mercury vapour concentration to be below the analytical limit of detection, according to preliminary results from a visiting inspection team.

A team from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) of the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited and conducted the assessments from September 11th to September 14th.

It was the second visit by an NIOSH team…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Prosecution says case made out in Omar Shariff contempt trial

Wakenaam gets street lights

Wakenaam gets street lights

City blackout woes continue

City blackout woes continue

Comments

Trending