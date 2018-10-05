Over 25 lbs of cocaine found after CANU arrests trio

Three men are expected to face charges, including drug trafficking, today after their arrests by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Wednesday resulted in the discovery of over 25 pounds of cocaine.

CANU, in a statement to the press last night, said Aundre Singh, of 779 Section B, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, Clifford Gouveia, of Lot 14 Little Abary, East Coast Demerara, and O’Neil Charan of Lot 47 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown were intercepted during an exchange along the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the seawall between Pere and Queen streets, Kitty.

Singh was the driver of a white Premio, PSS 8977, with Charan as a passenger, while Gouveia was the driver of PLL 5213, who was behind Singh’s vehicle on the highway.

CANU said after observing the cars, ranks intercepted the transfer of a box containing five suspected bricks of cocaine and beauty soaps between the cars. As a result, a total of 5.582 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine was intercepted during the transfer.

In addition, the statement said a search of Singh’s home at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, yielded the discovery of an additional 6.6 grammes of suspected cocaine along with two firearms—a Taurus revolver with matching ammunition and a pistol with matching ammunition. A large quantity of cash was also found during the search at Singh’s home, it said. In total, 12.182 kilogrammes, equivalent to 26.8 pounds, were found.