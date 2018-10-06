Guyana News

Couple found guilty of attempted murder, robbery of city businesswoman

A 12-member jury yesterday convicted Marissa George and John Caesar, the two persons charged with the 2009 robbery and attempted murder of businesswoman Dhanwantie Phulchand in an attack in the City Mall.

George and Caesar were tried at the High Court for attempting to murder Phulchand, owner of Rishma’s Collection, on the afternoon of July 4th, 2009.

Additionally, they were also tried on the charge that they robbed her of $527,000, a purse and a shirt and being violent to her during the alleged robbery.

However, prior to his summation yesterday, Justice Sandil Kissoon made an application to amend the amount of money stated in the charge, since the evidence pointed to a different amount. Observing that neither of their clients would be prejudiced, the attorneys for George and Caesar made no objection to the amendment…..

