Sophia teen missing

By Staff Writer
Missing teen Aliyah Latifah Haywood (left)

A distraught mother is asking the public for help in locating her 16-year-old daughter who has been missing for more than a week now.

Arlene Spencer, the teen’s mother visited Stabroek News yesterday afternoon and  explained that her daughter, Aliyah Latifah Haywood, left their 1161 Cummings Park, Sophia home last Friday and has not returned since.

Spencer noted that though this is not the first time her daughter has stayed away from home, it has, so far, been the longest, which is causing the family to worry…..

