Wages, skills needs surveys underway

The Statistical Unit of the Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) last Monday started its biennial Occupational Wages and Hours of Work Survey (OWS) and its Skills Needs and Supplies Survey.

The reference period for the surveys will be June, 2017 to June, 2018, and information is to be secured from the wages and salaries sheets of business establishments, the Unit has announced.

In a recent statement, it said the Occupational Wages and Hours of Work Survey will be executed across all 10 regions and will cover questions on wages and hours of work of various occupations as well as employment costs components, statistics on wages and hours of work…..