Investigator in cocaine-in-lumber trial says was “instructed” not to charge key witness

The lead investigator in the case against drug-accused, Stephen Vieira, Tazim Gafoor, Nazim Gafoor and Sherwayne De Abreu, on Friday testified that he had been instructed not to pursue charges against prosecution witness Hakeem Mohamed, even with overwhelming evidence against him.

But this was before reneging on the statement, as attorney for Vieira, Latchmie Rahamat, pointed out that the witness had testified to the contrary during a previous court appearance.

The investigator, when he last appeared before the court, had denied offering Mohamed a plea deal…..