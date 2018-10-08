Kitty woman suspected of trafficking ganja intercepted at Ogle Airport

Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, on Wednesday arrested a woman who they suspected to be trafficking marijuana.

The agency, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that on Wednesday morning, the woman, Lesa Bessessar of Lot 6, Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown, was uplifting a package from the SkyWest Charter Service, a subsidiary of Trans Guyana Airways which transports cargo to and from interior locations, when she was arrested.

Observed acting in a suspicious manner, Bessessar was intercepted by Customs officials from the Guyana Revenue Authority and CANU ranks.

Upon checking the package, which the statement indicated was a Styrofoam box, ranks discovered four bulks of parcels suspected to be marijuana, among clothing and other items.

The anti-drug agency further related that it is currently working with the police to apprehend the woman’s child- father Terrence Bowman, a shop and dredge owner, who is currently residing at Arakaka, in the North West District, Barima-Waini.

It is believed that Bowman knowingly shipped the parcel containing the illegal drugs.