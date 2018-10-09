Guyana News

Fugitive Annandale businesswoman suspected to have fled to Suriname

By Staff Writer
Wanted: Rosemary Singh, also known as Rose

Rosemary Singh, the businesswoman wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) after Canada’s recent seizure of a large shipment of cocaine from a vessel that originated in Guyana, is suspected to have fled to neighbouring Suriname.

This is according to a reliable source, who told Stabroek News that CANU, upon receiving information that Singh, also known as “Rose,” fled, has since contacted its counterpart in Suriname for assistance in locating her.

Four days ago, CANU issued a wanted bulletin for Singh, of Lot 123 Ramsingh Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara and 153 South Annandale. It said she is the proprietor of a bar at Section C, Enterprise, also on the East Coast of Demerara…..

