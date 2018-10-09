Gov’t sends condolences to Haiti

On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, President David Granger has extended condolences to the government and people of Haiti, where a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit on Saturday, resulting in death and injury.
“Guyana commiserates with the families of the victims and all affected, and wishes those hospitalised a speedy recovery. ….
