Guyana News

Retired judge leading ERC’s special investigation of GECOM’s hiring practices

By Staff Writer
James Patterson

Retired judge Stanley Moore is leading a special team assembled by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) to probe a complaint about the hiring practices at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The ERC yesterday said in a statement that Human Resources Consultant Jairam Petam and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Lloyd Smith are the other members of the team, which had been initially been given three weeks to investigate and submit a report.

However, it noted that the members of the team requested an extension, which had been granted. “The ERC will provide further details as they become available,” it added…..

