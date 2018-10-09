Seabob trawl fishery to be assessed for compliance with international sustainability standards

The Guyana seabob trawl fishery will be assessed to ensure it is in compliance with the Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) Fisheries Standard for well-managed and sustainable fisheries.

According to an advertisement that was published two Thurs-days ago in the Guyana Chronicle, the Conformity Assessment Body, Tún, will travel to Guyana to assess the operations of the seabob trawler fisheries.

The ad explained that the assessment team will be in Georgetown during the period October 29th to November 1st. The assessment will be done through the evaluation of relevant documents, the holding of stakeholder meetings and a visit to the fishery…..