Batavia council, miner agree to survey of disputed land

The Batavia Village Council and the miner accused of occupying titled village land have agreed to utilise the assistance of a surveyor in hopes of putting an end to their ongoing dispute.

Toshao of Batavia Oren Williams told Stabroek News that a meeting was held in the village last Wednesday to address the situation and Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe and officials from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Batavia Village Council were all in attendance.

It was noted that though the miner, Ricky Ramnarine, was also invited to the meeting, he did not show up, making it the third time since the issue arose that he failed to attend a planned meeting…..