Cops to seek advice on charging friend with Number 69 block maker’s murder

By Staff Writer
Mahendra Sooknanan

The police in Berbice were up to yesterday preparing a file to seek advice on charging the Number 69 Village, Corentyne man, who confessed to murdering his blocker maker friend on Sunday evening.

Acting Commander of ‘B’ Division Paul Langevine yesterday told  Stabroek News that a file is being put together to be sent for advice, as the prime suspect remains in custody.

The body of Mahendra Sooknanan, also known as “KI”, 21, of Lot 136 Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was discovered on Monday around 6 am at the Number 69 Village, Corentyne middle walk dam, with over two dozen stab wounds…..

