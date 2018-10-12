Gov’t abuse of state resources for party work at ‘obscene’ level – Jagdeo

Although saying it is expected that “some party work” will be done during government outreaches, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday accused the APNU+AFC administration of indulging in “beyond obscene” level spending to carry out such activities.

“This is a shocking sort of abuse. No doubt they will continue this sort of thing,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday at his Queenstown, Georgetown office, while referring to the growth in government spending for local travel.

Over the past two weeks, President David Granger has held what have been dubbed “community meetings” at Corriverton and Anna Regina, two municipalities dominated by the PPP/C, and urged residents to consider new leadership when they vote at next month’s local government polls…..