Appeal Court defers ruling on appointment of GECOM Chairman

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday postponed its expected ruling on the challenge to the constitutionality of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The ruling is now scheduled for next Wednesday.

Half an hour after the 1.30 scheduled start of the hearing yesterday afternoon, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards informed litigants that while the court had come to a decision, there were four points on which it wants to hear further submissions from the attorneys…..