Cops ordered again to further probe fatal accident involving senior cop

By Staff Writer

For the second time in a week, the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday returned the police file on the fatal accident in which a senior officer struck a cyclist, directing that even further investigations be done.

Police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday morning confirmed that the case file in respect to the death of Conrad Alleyne was returned to the Chambers of the DPP for further advice.

This was the second instance for this week. The first was on Tuesday…..

