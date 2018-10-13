Guyana News

Labourer charged with murder of Corentyne block maker

By Staff Writer
Sasenarine Somai being led by police at Springlands yesterday

Sasenarine Somai, the 19-year-old labourer who police say confessed earlier this week to stabbing a friend to death on Sunday at the Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was yesterday charged with his murder at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Somai, also known as ‘Orvin,’ 19, of Lot 96 Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was charged with murdering Mahendra Sooknanan, 21, a block maker, between Sunday, October 7th and Monday October 8th.

Somai, who appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, was not required to offer a plea to the charge…..

