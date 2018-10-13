No bail for two accused in Cromarty robbery

Two men are now remanded prisoners after being jointly charged with the recent Cromarty robbery in which a man was shot to his face.

Delroy Parks, 30, also known as ‘Jah Jah,’ of Cromarty Farm, Corentyne, and Nathan Dukhi, 30, of Phillipe Farm, Corentyne, yesterday appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga, who read the charge that on Tuesday, October 9th, in the company of another and armed with a gun, they robbed Deeraj Kumar of $280,000 at Cromarty Farm, Corentyne.

The two unrepresented accused were not required to enter a plea to the charge…..