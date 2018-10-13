Town Clerk’s bodyguard given constabulary gun despite no licence to carry -CoI told

The City Constabulary has been allowing the Town Clerk’s bodyguard to access and carry one of its weapons although he is not a licensed firearm holder, the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the operations of City Hall heard yesterday.
Corporal Quacy Baveghems testified that retired City Inspector John Walters is issued daily with a weapon from the Constabulary even though he is not known to be either a holder of a firearm license or a supernumerary precept.
According to Baveghems, Chief Constable Andrew Foo was instructed by Town Clerk Royston King to issue a firearm to Walters for use in the execution of his duties…..
