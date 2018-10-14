Guyana News

Six more students awarded DDL Foundation scholarships for secondary education

By Staff Writer
The DDL Foundation 2018 scholarship awardees with Foundation Executives (DDL Foundation photo)

Six First Form students, who excelled at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) earlier in the year, are the latest recipients of full scholarships from the Demerara Dis-tillers Limited (DDL) Foundation.

The company said this year’s awardees, Somira Dainty, of Linden, Natalia Squires, of Georgetown, and Deevina Chan, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, who gained places Queen’s College, and Anasie Fredericks, of Tapakuma Lake, Essequibo Coast, Garnett Bristol, of Kuru Kururu, and Nicholas Mohabir, of Hyde Park, Mahaicony River, who gained places at the Bishops’ High School, will join more than 20 other students who are currently benefiting from full scholarships…..

