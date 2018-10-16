Guyana News

Misconduct trials of Singh, Brassington still delayed by High Court challenge

By Staff Writer
Winston Brassington

The trials of former Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington on charges of misconduct in public office, over the sale of three tracts of government land, continue to be delayed due to High Court proceedings challenging the prosecution of the two men.

When the matters were called yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Trenton Lake told the court that the High Court proceedings filed by attorneys for the defendants are still pending…..

