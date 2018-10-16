Sacked High Commissioner to Canada wins $24M over wrongful dismissal

Former Guyana High Commissioner to Canada Harry Narine Nawbatt yesterday won a more than $24 million judgment against the APNU+AFC government for wrongful dismissal.

The judgment was handed down by High Court judge Diana Insanally at the conclusion of a lengthy trial, which found that his services had been unlawfully terminated and for which he was awarded $24,295,104 together with salaries, emoluments and other benefits owing under his contract.

Additionally, Nawbatt was awarded half a million dollars for the government breaching his contract…..