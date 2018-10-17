Guyana News

Handyman’s wife succumbs to injuries from West Ruimveldt fire

By Staff Writer
Dead: Jewel Coats

More than a month after she sustained burns about her body after she allegedly set her husband’s West Ruimveldt, Georgetown house on fire, resulting in his death, Jewel Coats yesterday afternoon succumbed to her injuries at a city hospital.

A police source confirmed to Stabroek News that Coats, 36, who had sustained burns to her face, back and arms, died around 12.50 pm yesterday in the Burn Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

During her hospitalisation, Coats suffered two heart attacks, the source said…..

