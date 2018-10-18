Man mugged in Kitty minibus, tossed unconscious onto parapet

A Stabroek News employee was two Thursdays ago robbed of his valuables on his way home, while travelling in a Route 40 Kitty Campbellville bus and is warning commuters to be careful while in these vehicles.

The victim, Ayube Khan, a Computer to Plate (CTP) Operator, related that he was attacked by three men who entered the bus at David and Alexander streets, Kitty. The robbery occurred sometime around 9 pm.

During the ordeal, Khan was choked by one of the men who was sitting behind him while his accomplices ran through his pockets and stole his valuables. He was thrown out of the bus at Delhi and First streets in an unconscious state…..