President’s return to Parliament draws supporters, protestors and ganja campaigners

When President David Granger arrived at the Public Buildings yesterday to address the National Assembly, he was met by his own cheering section as well as protestors calling for the release of severance payments to ex-sugar workers and members of the Rastafarian community who are awaiting the promised decriminalisation of possession of small amounts of cannabis.

The first sitting of the Assembly since the end of the annual parliamentary recess saw hundreds lining the barricades around the Public Buildings.

Among them were A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) supporters, who said they were present to show their support for the president, who they described as accountable, transparent and a man “who always keeps his promises.”….