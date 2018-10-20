Corriverton man charged with murdering girlfriend

Durn Hunt, the Corriverton man who police say threw his girlfriend into a drain and then stabbed her on Monday, was formally charged with her murder yesterday.

Hunt, also known as ‘Rasta,’ 34, of Lot 108 Crane Street, Queenstown, appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of Itashia Frank. It is alleged that he murdered Frank in Corriverton on Monday, October 15th.

The unrepresented man was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga yesterday. He was remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on October 26th, when it is expected that attorney Mursaline Bacchus will appear on behalf of the accused…..