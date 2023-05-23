Corriverton man to be sentenced for girlfriend’s murder

Durn Hunt, the Corriverton man who today pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend in October 2018, will return to court next month to be sentenced.

Hunt, also known as ‘Rasta,’ of Lot 108 Crane Street, Queenstown, was charged with the murder of Itashia Frank in Corriverton on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Today, he appeared at the High Court in Berbice before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall where he opted to plead guilty to the murder.

A probation report was ordered and he will return to court on June 27th for sentencing.

Attorney at Law, Muntaz Ali in presenting the state’s case today said on the morning of the incident an argument ensued between the two during which the accused noticed a knife on the kitchen cupboard which Frank was about to grab but he seized it instead.

He said the accused and Frank continued arguing and went out onto the street. He held her and took her to the culvert, however, Frank pushed his hands away and ran and fell into the drain.

The accused ran behind her and jumped into the drain and stabbed Frank in her neck with the kitchen knife, he said. Frank began resisting and the accused put the knife on the right side of her neck. As Frank continued resisting, the accused pushed her head down into the muddy drain until she became motionless.

He said that there were several persons who witnessed the incident and who were shouting at the accused to desist from attacking Frank but the accused did not listen to anyone.

A post-mortem examination on Frank revealed the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to drowning compounded by stab wounds to the neck.

Hunt was arrested sitting on the street above the drain while the murder weapon was retrieved from the drain after the woman’s body was removed.