Friendship man, 23,  dies in Hill Foot accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 16:50 hrs yesterday in the vicinity of Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The accident involved a motor lorry (GAD 5905), owned by Alabama Equipment Rental and Transportation Service, and driven at the time by Sudesh Rohit, a 32-year-old of Leguan Island, and a motor car (PKK 475), owned and driven at the time by Joel Alexander (now deceased), a 23-year-old of Lot 145 Wilkins Street, Friendship, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the lorry was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when the driver alleged that motor car PKK 475, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, overtook a white motor car (number unknown) and ended up in the lorry’s path. On seeing this, the lorry driver said he pulled to the left to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles collided despite his effort.

The driver of motor car PKK 475 suffered injuries to his head and about his body, and he was taken out of the vehicle by the Police in an unconscious condition. He was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The lorry driver was given a Breathalyzer test, and the results showed no trace of alcohol on his breath. The driver of motor lorry GAD 5905 is in custody, assisting with the investigation.