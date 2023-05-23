Chief Prison Officer dies after crashing into sand pile at Melanie

The Police say they are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 11.55 last night at Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara and which claimed the life of a senior prison officer.

The incident involved motorcar PAC 6465, owned and driven by Patrick Perry, a 36-year-old Chief Prison Officer attached to the Guyana Prison Service and based at Prison Headquarters Georgetown, and who resided at Lot 57 Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, investigations so far disclosed that Perry was proceeding west along the southern side of the Melanie Public Road at a fast rate and he lost control of the vehicle when negotiating a left bend on the road. As a result, the vehicle collided with a heap of sand which was on the southern parapet and toppled several times.

The driver was flung out of the vehicle and landed on the road surface. He was examined by the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) at Melanie, where he was pronounced dead. His body was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.