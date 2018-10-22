Contractor advanced $39M for Region 10 building, no work started

Despite abandoning a contract for the construction of the Regional Administration Building in Region Ten for which $39M was collected, a contractor was advanced an additional $73.1M on another project, which to date is incomplete.

This is among the many findings contained in the 2017 Auditor General’s report which was presented to the National Assembly on Thursday. The Auditor General scrutinizes public accounts and the accounts for ministries, departments and regions for each fiscal year, beginning January 1 and ending December 31.

The 2017 report identifies dozens of capital projects which are incomplete although substantial amounts of money have been paid over to the contractors. The errant contractors have not been identified in the report…..