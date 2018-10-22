Guyana News

Kim Kyte-Thomas resigns as Solicitor General

By Staff Writer
Kim Kyte-Thomas

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is looking for a replacement Solicitor General following Attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas’ resignation, after serving in the post for nearly a year and a half.

Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams told Stabroek News last evening that Kyte-Johnson tendered her resignation and would be migrating.

The vacancy for the post was advertised in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek and seeks an attorney-at-law with at least ten years practice and who has been a law officer or judicial officer…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Three-storey Sophia building gutted by fire

GuySuCo still awaiting funds for recapitalization works

Contractor advanced $39M for Region 10 building, no work started

Contractor advanced $39M for Region 10 building, no work started

Comments

Trending