Kim Kyte-Thomas resigns as Solicitor General

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is looking for a replacement Solicitor General following Attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas’ resignation, after serving in the post for nearly a year and a half.

Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams told Stabroek News last evening that Kyte-Johnson tendered her resignation and would be migrating.

The vacancy for the post was advertised in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek and seeks an attorney-at-law with at least ten years practice and who has been a law officer or judicial officer…..