‘Suspicious’ man shot at Bourda Market

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at Bourda Market yesterday which left a suspected bandit hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred at about 2:10 am yesterday. According to the police, a 23-year-old security guard, who was armed with a licensed shotgun, and who was stationed at the Bourda Market area, observed three men between Robb Street and North Road acting in a suspicious manner.

This prompted the guard to approach the men, resulting in one of the individuals, said to be a 21-year old miner of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the guard…..