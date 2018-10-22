Guyana News

Thousands turn out for Pinktober breast cancer walk

By Staff Writer
An overhead shot of some of the participants (DPI photo)

With thousands turning out for GTT’s Pinktober 5k/10k run/walk on Saturday, the event has been deemed a success by government Ministers and participants, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The event started at D’Urban Park, then moved to the seawall and back to D’Urban Park.

The walk/run which is part of GGT’s Pinktober calendar of activities is aimed at mobilising funds for several cancer-related organisations including the Guyana Cancer Foundation…..

