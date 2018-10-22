Three-storey Sophia building gutted by fire

Around 12 persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a three-storey apartment building yesterday.
Businessman, Sean Gittens, is counting losses estimated at over $30 million, after his Lot 455, Section ‘B’, Sophia Home was gutted by fire yesterday.
Gitttens told this newspaper that he received a call after 11 am yesterday that the building was on fire. When he arrived, he noted, only a section of the building, at the back, which was not occupied was on fire…..
