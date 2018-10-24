Thief jailed for 18 months for seawall robbery

A man accused of robbing three persons at the Kingston seawall was jailed for 18 months after he admitted to one charge while denying two other charges.

Christopher Niles, 24, admitted that last Saturday, at the Kingston seawall, he robbed Bibi Mangru of a purse valued $20,000 containing $20,000 cash, and a cell phone valued $35,000.

He is also accused of robbing Mahonie Mangru of a purse valued $30,000 containing $50,000 cash; and….