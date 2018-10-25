Lengthy delays in construction of Region 8 bridges, audit report finds

Four contracts signed in 2017 for bridge and road work projects in Region Eight as of August 7, had not started and one had not been honoured, through all the contractors were given advance payments, according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report.

In examining the region’s accounts, the Audit Office discovered that repair works to the bridge at Itabac, the construction of a roadway at Phase 2 – Bamboo Creek, Paramakatoi, and the construction of heavy-duty bridges at Yawong and Kawa were yet to start. In the latter two cases, the contractor blamed the delay on unfavourable weather conditions.

The report was handed over to the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland on September 30, and presented to the National Assembly last Thursday…..