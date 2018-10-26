Guyana working with Brazil, Suriname on eradicating carambola fruit fly

Guyana, Brazil and Suriname are collaborating to eradicate the carambola fruit fly which plagues agricultural produce, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported on Wednesday.

At a workshop hosted by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) yesterday, CEO of the National Agricultural and Research Extension Institute (NAREI) Dr. Oudho Homenauth said the exercise is centred on the elimination of the Carambola fruit fly.

“It is recognised that no one country in the region can seriously manage the pest problem. We all have to work together. ….