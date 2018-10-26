M&CC votes for Stabroek wharf vendors to immediately occupy Russell Square

City councilors on Monday voted for the vendors from the Stabroek Market wharf to be able to immediately occupy the area at Russell Square, even as council awaits funding assistance from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for completion of works at the location.

This will allow vendors to construct their temporary stalls while the council awaits the approval of supplementary funds to aid in the development of Russell Square, located west of the Public Buildings.

Monday’s vote came as a result of the Mayor and City Council reaching out to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for help on preparing the Russell Square spot for the vendors to be moved. At the council’s final statutory meeting on Monday, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green brought the option to the table after receiving a phone call from the Minister of Public Infrastructure…..