New tariff increases needed for telecoms liberalisation

Seeking to justify its application to increase wireline access and landline metered charges for intra-network calls, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has told the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that it is necessary for the liberalisation of the telecoms sector.

However, its application is being opposed by a local consumers group over the company’s failure to fulfil its contractual obligations.

Speaking at a hearing on Wednesday at Duke Lodge, Mark Reynolds, head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at GTT, explained that the present application seeks to address the gap that exists between the cost of the provision of service for landline or copper residential access and the current tariff…..