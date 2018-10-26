Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

A 51-year-old labourer is now dead after being bludgeoned with a metal pipe by a friend at the Timehri, East Bank Demerara wharf on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police, Vernon Cummings, of Ice House Road, Timehri, was involved in an argument with a friend around 5 pm. During the argument, he was struck to the back of his head with a metal pipe by his friend.
Cummings subsequently succumbed to the injuries he sustained as a result of the beating…..
