Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

By Staff Writer

A 51-year-old labourer is now dead after being bludgeoned with a metal pipe by a friend at the Timehri, East Bank Demerara wharf on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Vernon Cummings, of Ice House Road, Timehri, was involved in an argument with a friend around 5 pm. During the argument, he was struck to the back of his head with a metal pipe by his friend.

Cummings subsequently succumbed to the injuries he sustained as a result of the beating…..

