Labourer to stand trial over fatal beating of friend at Timehri wharf

Phillip Solomon, the labourer charged with fatally beating a friend with a paddle during an altercation at the Timehri Wharf last year, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the offence.

The charge against Solomon alleged that on October 24th, 2018, at the Timehri Docks on the East Bank of Demerara, he murdered Vernon Cummings.

Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over the preliminary inquiry (PI), yesterday told Solomon that based on the evidence led by the prosecution’s witnesses, there was sufficient evidence for him to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.