Grove cashier charged with causing death of Bariel Hall

A Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man was released on bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday, charged with causing the death of 18-year-old Bariel Hall, who succumbed to his injuries on August 5th, two months after he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Denesh Dhanraj, 31, a cashier of Grove, EBD, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 25th, 2019 at Avenue of the Republic, he drove motor car PTT 4183 in a manner dangerous to the public there by causing the death of Hall.

In an application for bail, the attorney for the cashier told the court that Dhanraj is responsible for and supports his younger brother with his education. In addition, the court was told that Dhanraj would submit to any conditions imposed if released on bail.