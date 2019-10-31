Duo remanded over murder of Corentyne fishers at sea -cops seeking two others

Two Belvedere, Corentyne men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murders of four fishermen while on the high seas.

The police yesterday also issued bulletins for two others.

Narine Dhanraj also known as `Chu Chu Boy’, 30, a fisherman of Lot 75 Belvedere Village, Corentyne and Suresh Sundat, 22, a fisherman of Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne, both appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The charge stated that the unrepresented duo while in the company of others murdered Lamar Petrie, Kawal Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram and Marvin Tamasar during the course of piracy.

The charge was laid under Section 7 of the Hijacking and Piracy Act Chapter 10:08.

Yesterday, the men stood motionless in the docks while their relatives were seen weeping in the courtroom.

Dhanraj told the magistrate that he was a father of one while Sundat said that he was unemployed. Both men also told the magistrate that they had never been charged with any offence before.

Police Prosecutor, Orin Joseph noted that the case file is yet to be completed.

The men were not required to enter a plea and will return to the Whim Magistrate’s Court on November 7 for report.

Meanwhile, the police yesterday said that O’Brian Fraser and Anonth Boodrage are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the same four murders on the Corentyne River between October 5 and 13.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Fraser and Boodrage is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-3876, 333-5564, 333-2151 – 3, 337-2411, 335-3014, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Fraser is 21 and his last known address is Lot 66 Eversham Village, Coren-tyne.

Boodrage is 21 and his last known address is Lot 97 Belvedere, Corentyne.

On October 5th, 2019, the four Corentyne fishermen left home to head out to sea to ply their trade on boat, SARA 1. However, one week after leaving home the men’s boat was found aback of Cromarty Village, Coren-tyne. The bodies of Petrie, 20, of Lot 9 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant and Kissoon, also known as `Ajai’, 36, of Lot 233 Letter Kenny, Corentyne, were dis-covered days apart along the Mahaicony and Abary foreshore.

Boat captain, Seeram, also known as `Kevin’, 20, of Port Mourant, Corentyne and Tamasar, also known as `Buddy’, 20, of Lot 305 Port Mourant, Corentyne are still missing.

Autopsies which were done on the bodies of the men who were found had revealed that both died from drowning but suffered massive injuries to their heads before drowning.