Region 10 Council accuses Kalibur Security of disrespecting female guards

The Region 10 council is calling on the relevant authorities to take immediate action against Kalibur Security Services for the alleged “disrespect” of its female employees.

The RDC through its Regional Chairman, Renis Morian made the call in a press release issued yesterday while noting that the council will be taking “serious and swift” actions against the security firm.

When Stabroek News contacted Kalibur Security Services in Georgetown yesterday afternoon, Operations Manager Lennox Herbert said that he was not aware of any such issue and asked to be given the opportunity to contact his superiors and even the junior staff.

He asked this newspaper to return a call one hour later.