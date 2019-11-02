Third man charged with murdering Corentyne fishermen

A third man was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the recent murders of four Corentyne fishermen at sea.

Lennox Grimmond, 37, of Cromarty Farm, Corentyne, appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he was charged with murdering Lamar Petrie, Kawal Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram and Marvin Tamasar while in the company of others and during the course of piracy.

An unrepresented Grimmond was not required to enter a plea and the matter was transferred to the Whim Magistrate’s Court for November 7th.