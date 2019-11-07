Remaining suspects in murders of Corentyne fishers deported to Guyana

The two Corentyne men who were wanted in connection with the murders of four fishermen during a recent pirate attack and who were recently arrested in Suriname have since been deported to Guyana.

O’Brian Fraser, also known as ‘Shines’, 21, of Lot 66 Eversham Village, Corentyne and Anonth Boodrage, also known as ‘Andy’, 18, of Lot 97 Belvedere Village, Corentyne, were handed over to Guyana’s lawmen late yesterday afternoon.

A source last evening confirmed, that the suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.