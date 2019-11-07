Cancer outreach educates women in the North West

Iris December of Mabaruma Township, North West District, lost a cousin to cervical cancer two years ago so when the Cancer Institute of Guyana (CIG) took its two-day cervical cancer outreach to the Mabaruma Hospital last week, she made an effort to be there.

The CIG conducted a screening campaign through pap smears so that the cancer can be detected and treated at early stage. The campaigns target low-income women living in remote areas of Guyana; Region 1 (Mabaruma, Moruca & Port Kaituma), Region 7 (Bartica), Region 8 (Mahdia) and Region 9 (Lethem, Rupununi).

They are being held in collaboration with the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC).